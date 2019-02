KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s gross international reserves rose to $102.3 billion as of Feb. 15 from $102.1 billion on Jan. 31, the central bank said on Friday.

The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.3 months of retained imports, and are euivalent to the amount needed to cover short-term external debt, said Bank Negara Malaysia. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)