KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s gross international reserves rose to $103.5 billion as of April 15 from $103.0 billion on March 29, the central bank said on Monday.

The reserves were sufficient to finance 7.7 months of retained imports, and 1 time the short-term external debt, said Bank Negara Malaysia. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)