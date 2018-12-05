Asia
December 5, 2018 / 4:00 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Malaysia records highest trade surplus as exports surge in October

5 Min Read

    * Oct exports +17.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +6.2 pct
    * Oct imports +11.4 pct y/y vs poll forecast +2.8 pct 
    * Oct trade surplus 16.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 12.6 bln rgt
    * Exports to China +33 pct y/y; to the U.S. +7.6 pct y/y

    KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia posted its largest trade surplus
ever in October as exports surged, while imports also rebounded, government data
showed on Wednesday.
    Total exports in October jumped 17.7 percent from a year earlier, beating
economists' estimates of a 6.2 percent rise, amid strong demand from China and
higher shipments of manufactured and mining goods.
    In September, exports had risen 6.7 percent.
    Exports to China, a major trading partner, rebounded strongly in October,
rising 33 percent year-on-year after a drop in the previous month, the
International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.
    Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for 84 percent of Malaysia's
total exports, were also up 19.9 percent from a year earlier in October, the
ministry's data showed.
    Exports of mining goods rose 29.6 percent, on higher prices of crude oil and
liquefied natural gas.
    Exports of agricultural goods, however, declined 12.3 percent in October,
hit by falling prices of palm oil and palm oil-based products.
    Imports in October rose 11.4 percent year-on-year, rebounding strongly from
a 2.7 percent decline in September. Increases were seen in two categories of
imports - intermediate goods and consumption goods, the data showed.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. 
    The trade surplus in October jumped to 16.3 billion ringgit ($3.92 billion),
the largest trade surplus ever recorded, from 15.3 billion ringgit in September,
the ministry said.
    
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
                Oct     Sept    Aug     July     June    May    April   March 
   Exports      96.3    83.1    81.8    86.1     78.7    82.1    84.2    84.5
                                                                        
     y/y%       17.7    6.7     -0.3     9.4     7.6     3.4      14     2.2
   Imports      80.1    67.8    80.2    77.8     72.6    74.0    71.2    69.8
                                                                        
     y/y%       11.4    -2.7    11.2    10.3     14.9    0.1     9.1     -9.6
   Balance      16.3    15.3    1.6      8.3     6.0     8.1     13.1    14.7
                                                                        
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         Oct 2018      % of      % change  
                                                     
                         (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                     
 Electrical &              38.4        39.8        23.3
 Electronic Products                           
 Petroleum products         8.1        8.4         31.2
 Chemicals and              5.7        5.9         36.5
 chemicals products                            
                                               
 Manufactures of metal      4.4        4.5          29
                                               
 Palm oil & Palm-based      4.1        4.3        -17.3
 agricultural products                         
 Liquefied natural gas      4.1        4.2         38.8
                                               
 Crude petroleum            3.8        3.9         32.8
 Optical and                3.4        3.5         10.3
 scientific equipment                          
 Machinery                  3.3        3.5         4.2
 Rubber products            2.4        2.5         14.2
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                   Oct 2018       % of      % change       
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago    
                                                    
 China               15.1         15.7             33
 Singapore           13.4         13.9            18.3
 USA                 8.6            9             7.6
 Hong Kong           7.3           7.6            42.1
 Japan               6.6           6.9            10.2
 
