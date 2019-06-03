Asia
Malaysia's April exports rebound after 2 months of decline

    * April exports +1.1% y/y vs -1% forecast in Reuters poll
    * April imports +4.4 pct y/y vs poll forecast -0.2%
    * April trade surplus 10.86 bln rgt vs poll forecast 12.6 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -6.9% y/y

    KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose unexpectedly in
April after two consecutive months of decline, helped by higher exports of
manufactured goods, government data showed on Monday.
    Exports rose 1.1% in April from a year earlier, above the 1% decline
forecast in a Reuters poll. In March, exports declined 0.5%.

    Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for 85.1% of total exports,
grew 2.7%. This was supported by higher exports of electrical and electronic
products, petroleum products, optical and scientific equipment, iron and steel
products as well as processed food, the government said. 
    April's exports of mining goods dropped 1.5% year-on-year, while agriculture
goods fell 9.3%, the data showed.
    Imports rose 4.4% in April from a year earlier. 
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.
    Trade surplus in April narrowed to 10.86 billion ringgit ($2.60
billion)compared with the 14.4 billion ringgit registered in the previous month.
    April's exports to China - a major trading partner - fell 6.9% from a year
earlier, due to lower exports of electrical, electronic and petroleum products.
    Shipments to the United States rose 3.1% on the back of higher exports of
manufactured goods.  

    KEY DATA
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
               April  March   Feb    Jan    Dec   Nov    Oct   Sept
   Exports     85.2   84.0   66.6   82.8   83.3   84.8  96.3   83.1
                                                               
     y/y%      +1.1   -0.5   -5.3    3.1    4.8   1.6   17.7    6.7
   Imports     74.4   69.7   55.5   73.9   72.8   77.2  80.1   67.8
                                                               
     y/y%      +4.4   -0.1   -9.4    1.0    1.0   5.0   11.4   -2.7
   Balance     10.9   14.4   11.1   11.5   10.4   7.6   16.3   15.3
                                                               
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                        April 2019     % of      % change  
                                                     
                         (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                     
 Electrical &              33.1        38.9        +3.9
 Electronic Products                           
 Chemicals and              4.8        5.6         +3.9
 chemicals products                            
                                               
 Liquefied natural gas      3.6        4.2        +26.3
                                               
 Petroleum products         7.1        8.4        +11.6
 Palm oil & Palm-based      3.5        4.1        -16.7
 agricultural products                         
 Machinery                  3.5        4.1         +0.8
 Manufactures of metal      3.6        4.3        -23.0
                                               
 Optical and                3.4        4.0        +19.5
 scientific equipment                          
 Crude petroleum            1.9        2.2        -34.6
 Rubber products            2.2        2.6         +1.7
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  April 2019      % of      % change       
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago    
                                                    
 China               11.5         13.5            -6.9
 Singapore           12.2         14.3           +11.3
 USA                 7.7           9.0            +3.1
 Japan               5.4           6.3            +7.7
 Hong Kong           6.4           7.5            +0.1
 ($1 = 4.1780 ringgit)

 (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
