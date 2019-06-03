Malaysia's April exports rebound after 2 months of decline

* April exports +1.1% y/y vs -1% forecast in Reuters poll * April imports +4.4 pct y/y vs poll forecast -0.2% * April trade surplus 10.86 bln rgt vs poll forecast 12.6 bln rgt * Exports to China -6.9% y/y KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose unexpectedly in April after two consecutive months of decline, helped by higher exports of manufactured goods, government data showed on Monday. Exports rose 1.1% in April from a year earlier, above the 1% decline forecast in a Reuters poll. In March, exports declined 0.5%. Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for 85.1% of total exports, grew 2.7%. This was supported by higher exports of electrical and electronic products, petroleum products, optical and scientific equipment, iron and steel products as well as processed food, the government said. April's exports of mining goods dropped 1.5% year-on-year, while agriculture goods fell 9.3%, the data showed. Imports rose 4.4% in April from a year earlier. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. Trade surplus in April narrowed to 10.86 billion ringgit ($2.60 billion)compared with the 14.4 billion ringgit registered in the previous month. April's exports to China - a major trading partner - fell 6.9% from a year earlier, due to lower exports of electrical, electronic and petroleum products. Shipments to the United States rose 3.1% on the back of higher exports of manufactured goods. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Exports 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 96.3 83.1 y/y% +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 17.7 6.7 Imports 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 80.1 67.8 y/y% +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 11.4 -2.7 Balance 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6 16.3 15.3 MAIN EXPORTS April 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 33.1 38.9 +3.9 Electronic Products Chemicals and 4.8 5.6 +3.9 chemicals products Liquefied natural gas 3.6 4.2 +26.3 Petroleum products 7.1 8.4 +11.6 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.5 4.1 -16.7 agricultural products Machinery 3.5 4.1 +0.8 Manufactures of metal 3.6 4.3 -23.0 Optical and 3.4 4.0 +19.5 scientific equipment Crude petroleum 1.9 2.2 -34.6 Rubber products 2.2 2.6 +1.7 EXPORT MARKETS April 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.5 13.5 -6.9 Singapore 12.2 14.3 +11.3 USA 7.7 9.0 +3.1 Japan 5.4 6.3 +7.7 Hong Kong 6.4 7.5 +0.1 ($1 = 4.1780 ringgit) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)