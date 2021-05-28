Malaysia's April exports rise 63% y/y, fastest since 1998

* April exports +63% y/y vs estimate of +52.4%

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports in April rose 63% from a year earlier, the fastest pace of growth in more than two decades, government data showed on Friday.

April’s expansion exceeded the 52.4% rise forecast by 10 economists in a Reuters’ poll and was up from the 31% growth posted in March.

The pace of growth was the fastest since February 1998, with a rise in shipments seen in all categories except liquefied natural gas and transport equipment, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

Imports in April grew 24.4% from a year earlier, compared to the 19.2% rise in March, the data showed. Analysts were expecting a 19.9% expansion.

Malaysia’s trade surplus in April narrowed slightly to 20.5 billion ringgit ($4.95 billion) from 24.2 billion ringgit the previous month. ($1 = 4.1375 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)