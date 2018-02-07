FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 7:00 AM / in 13 hours

Malaysia's December export growth at 4.7 pct y/y, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Dec exports +4.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +12.4 pct

* Dec imports +7.9 pct y/y vs poll forecast +13.4 pct

* Trade surplus 7.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 9.7 bln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s December exports rose at a much slower annual pace for a second consecutive month, government data showed on Wednesday, as prices and commodity shipment volumes fell.

Exports expanded 4.7 percent in December from a year earlier, widely missing the 12.4 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and falling sharply from November’s 14.4 percent growth.

Malaysia had seen double-digit growth in exports over the past year, peaking at 32.5 percent in May 2017.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair

