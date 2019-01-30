Asia
Malaysia's December exports pick up, boosting trade surplus

    * Dec exports +4.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.4 pct
    * Dec imports +1 pct y/y vs poll forecast +1.3 pct
    * Dec trade surplus 10.4 bln rgt vs poll forecast 7.4 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -0.5 pct y/y; to the U.S. +13.5 pct y/y

    KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports grew better than
expected in December, boosting the country's trade surplus as imports dipped
sharply from a month earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.
    December's trade surplus came in at 10.4 billion ringgit, up from 7.6
billion ringgit registered a month earlier.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.
    Full-year exports grew 6.7 percent in 2018, with double-digit spikes in
January, April and October. Total trade surplus grew 22.1 percent to 120.3
billion ringgit for the year, its fastest in a decade, according to the
International Trade and Industry Ministry.
    Total exports in December rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, double the
2.4 percent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll on sustained demand
for manufactured goods and chemicals and chemical products.
    Exports to China, a major trading partner, contracted 0.5 percent annually
in December, while total exports to the United States surged 13.5 percent.
    Shipments of manufactured goods made up 83.6 percent of Malaysia's December
exports, driven by a 14.2 percent increase in demand for electrical and
electronic goods.
    Mining goods contributed 9.9 percent of total exports, while agricultural
goods made up 5.7 percent of December shipments.
    Annual imports grew at a slower pace of 1 percent in December compared to
the 5.0 percent pace a month earlier, on falling demand for capital goods. 

    KEY DATA
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
                Dec     Nov     Oct     Sept     Aug     July    June    May
   Exports      83.3    84.8    96.3    83.1     81.8    86.1    78.7    82.1
                                                                        
     y/y%       4.8     1.6     17.7     6.7     -0.3    9.4     7.6     3.4
   Imports      72.8    77.2    80.1    67.8     80.2    77.8    72.6    74.0
                                                                        
     y/y%       1.0     5.0     11.4    -2.7     11.2    10.3    14.9    0.1
   Balance      10.4    7.6     16.3    15.3     1.6     8.3     6.0     8.1
                                                                        
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         Dec 2018      % of      % change  
                                                     
                         (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                     
 Electrical &              32.8        39.4        14.2
 Electronic Products                           
 Petroleum products         5.0         6         -18.4
 Chemicals and              5.4        6.4         36.6
 chemicals products                            
                                               
 Manufactures of metal      3.2        3.9         -5.5
                                               
 Palm oil & Palm-based      3.0        3.6        -27.2
 agricultural products                         
 Liquefied natural gas      4.1        5.0         -2.7
                                               
 Crude petroleum            3.2        3.8         17.5
 Optical and                3.2        3.9         14.6
 scientific equipment                          
 Machinery                  3.4        4.1         7.6
 Rubber products            2.2        2.7         4.8
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                   Dec 2018       % of      % change       
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago    
                                                    
 China               11.5         13.8            -0.5
 Singapore           11.9         14.3            12.2
 USA                 7.9           9.5            13.5
 Hong Kong           6.5           7.8            25.6
 Japan               6.1           7.3            -6.4
 

