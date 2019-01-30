Malaysia's December exports pick up, boosting trade surplus

* Dec exports +4.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +2.4 pct * Dec imports +1 pct y/y vs poll forecast +1.3 pct * Dec trade surplus 10.4 bln rgt vs poll forecast 7.4 bln rgt * Exports to China -0.5 pct y/y; to the U.S. +13.5 pct y/y KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports grew better than expected in December, boosting the country's trade surplus as imports dipped sharply from a month earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. December's trade surplus came in at 10.4 billion ringgit, up from 7.6 billion ringgit registered a month earlier. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. Full-year exports grew 6.7 percent in 2018, with double-digit spikes in January, April and October. Total trade surplus grew 22.1 percent to 120.3 billion ringgit for the year, its fastest in a decade, according to the International Trade and Industry Ministry. Total exports in December rose 4.8 percent from a year earlier, double the 2.4 percent growth forecast by economists in a Reuters poll on sustained demand for manufactured goods and chemicals and chemical products. Exports to China, a major trading partner, contracted 0.5 percent annually in December, while total exports to the United States surged 13.5 percent. Shipments of manufactured goods made up 83.6 percent of Malaysia's December exports, driven by a 14.2 percent increase in demand for electrical and electronic goods. Mining goods contributed 9.9 percent of total exports, while agricultural goods made up 5.7 percent of December shipments. Annual imports grew at a slower pace of 1 percent in December compared to the 5.0 percent pace a month earlier, on falling demand for capital goods. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May Exports 83.3 84.8 96.3 83.1 81.8 86.1 78.7 82.1 y/y% 4.8 1.6 17.7 6.7 -0.3 9.4 7.6 3.4 Imports 72.8 77.2 80.1 67.8 80.2 77.8 72.6 74.0 y/y% 1.0 5.0 11.4 -2.7 11.2 10.3 14.9 0.1 Balance 10.4 7.6 16.3 15.3 1.6 8.3 6.0 8.1 MAIN EXPORTS Dec 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 32.8 39.4 14.2 Electronic Products Petroleum products 5.0 6 -18.4 Chemicals and 5.4 6.4 36.6 chemicals products Manufactures of metal 3.2 3.9 -5.5 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.0 3.6 -27.2 agricultural products Liquefied natural gas 4.1 5.0 -2.7 Crude petroleum 3.2 3.8 17.5 Optical and 3.2 3.9 14.6 scientific equipment Machinery 3.4 4.1 7.6 Rubber products 2.2 2.7 4.8 EXPORT MARKETS Dec 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.5 13.8 -0.5 Singapore 11.9 14.3 12.2 USA 7.9 9.5 13.5 Hong Kong 6.5 7.8 25.6 Japan 6.1 7.3 -6.4 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)