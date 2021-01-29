Malaysia's December exports rise 10.8% y/y, beat forecast

* Dec exports +10.8% y/y vs estimate of +6.6%

* Dec imports +1.6% y/y vs estimate of -2.9%

* Trade surplus 20.7 bln rgt vs estimated surplus 19.9 bln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports rose for the fourth straight month in December, expanding 10.8% from a year earlier on higher shipments of manufactured goods and agricultural products, particularly palm oil, government data showed on Friday.

The expansion beat the 6.6% rise forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 4.3% growth posted in November.

Imports in December grew 1.6% from a year earlier, rising for the first time after nine straight months of decline, data from the Statistics Department showed. In November, imports had contracted 9%.

Malaysia’s trade surplus in December widened to 20.7 billion ringgit ($5.11 billion) from 16.8 billion ringgit in November. ($1 = 4.0520 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Rashmi Aich)