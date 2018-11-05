Malaysia's exports rebound in September, trade surplus swells

* Sept exports +6.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +6.5 pct * Sept imports -2.7 pct y/y vs poll forecast +9.8 pct * Sept trade surplus 15.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 7.3 bln rgt * Exports to China -0.6 pct y/y; to the U.S. +0.1 pct y/y KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia posted its largest trade surplus in a decade in September, as exports rebounded from a drop in the previous month while imports fell, government data showed on Monday. September's exports rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by demand for manufactured and mining goods, beating the 6.5 percent rise forecast in a Reuters poll. In August, exports had fallen 0.3 percent year-on-year, the first drop in six months. Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for nearly 85 percent of Malaysia's total exports, rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier in September, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. Exports of mining goods also rose 7.9 percent, due to higher volumes and prices of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, the ministry's data showed. Exports of agricultural goods, however, declined 10.7 percent, hit by falling prices of palm oil and palm-oil based products. Imports in September fell 2.7 percent year-on-year, sharply down from the 11.2 percent expansion seen in August, with declines posted in all three categories - intermediate, capital and consumption goods. The trade surplus in September jumped to 15.3 billion ringgit ($3.67 billion), the biggest trade surplus recorded since October 2008, from 1.6 billion ringgit in August, the ministry said. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. Exports to China, a major trading partner, declined marginally by 0.6 percent year-on-year in September, amid lower shipments of electrical and electronic goods, palm oil and rubber products. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Exports 83.1 81.8 86.1 78.7 82.1 84.2 84.5 70.3 <MYEXP=ECI > y/y% 6.7 -0.3 9.4 7.6 3.4 14 2.2 -2.0 Imports 67.8 80.2 77.8 72.6 74.0 71.2 69.8 61.3 <MYIMP=ECI > y/y% -2.7 11.2 10.3 14.9 0.1 9.1 -9.6 -2.8 Balance 15.3 1.6 8.3 6.0 8.1 13.1 14.7 9.0 <MYTRD=ECI > MAIN EXPORTS Sept 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 32.9 39.6 6.5 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.4 7.7 6.8 Chemicals and 4.9 5.9 31.7 chemicals products Palm oil & Palm-based 3.8 4.6 -16.4 agricultural products Manufactures of metal 3.2 3.8 -2.2 Optical and 3.1 3.8 16.9 scientific equipment Liquefied natural gas 3.1 3.8 1.8 Machinery 3.1 3.7 1.8 Crude petroleum 2.7 3.2 54.5 Rubber products 2.1 2.5 1.2 EXPORT MARKETS Sept 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.3 13.6 -0.6 Singapore 12.2 14.7 8.7 USA 7.7 9.2 +0.1 Hong Kong 6.8 8.2 48.7 Japan 5.3 6.3 -10.6 ($1 = 4.1640 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)