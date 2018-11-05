Asia
Malaysia's exports rebound in September, trade surplus swells

    * Sept exports +6.7 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +6.5 pct
    * Sept imports -2.7 pct y/y vs poll forecast +9.8 pct 
    * Sept trade surplus 15.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 7.3 bln rgt
    * Exports to China -0.6 pct y/y; to the U.S. +0.1 pct y/y

    KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia posted its largest trade surplus in
a decade in September, as exports rebounded from a drop in the previous month
while imports fell, government data showed on Monday.
    September's exports rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier, driven by demand
for manufactured and mining goods, beating the 6.5 percent rise forecast in a
Reuters poll.
    In August, exports had fallen 0.3 percent year-on-year, the first drop in
six months.
    Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for nearly 85 percent of
Malaysia's total exports, rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier in September, the
International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement.  
    Exports of mining goods also rose 7.9 percent, due to higher volumes and
prices of crude oil and liquefied natural gas, the ministry's data showed.
    Exports of agricultural goods, however, declined 10.7 percent, hit by
falling prices of palm oil and palm-oil based products.  
    Imports in September fell 2.7 percent year-on-year, sharply down from the
11.2 percent expansion seen in August, with declines posted in all three
categories - intermediate, capital and consumption goods. 
    The trade surplus in September jumped to 15.3 billion ringgit ($3.67
billion), the biggest trade surplus recorded since October 2008, from 1.6
billion ringgit in August, the ministry said.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. 
    Exports to China, a major trading partner, declined marginally by 0.6
percent year-on-year in September, amid lower shipments of electrical and
electronic goods, palm oil and rubber products.  
        
    KEY DATA   
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)      
              Sept    Aug     July     June    May    April   March    Feb
  Exports     83.1    81.8    86.1     78.7    82.1    84.2    84.5   70.3
 <MYEXP=ECI                                                           
     >                                                                
    y/y%      6.7     -0.3     9.4     7.6     3.4      14     2.2    -2.0
  Imports     67.8    80.2    77.8     72.6    74.0    71.2    69.8   61.3
 <MYIMP=ECI                                                           
     >                                                                
    y/y%      -2.7    11.2    10.3     14.9    0.1     9.1     -9.6   -2.8
  Balance     15.3    1.6      8.3     6.0     8.1     13.1    14.7    9.0
 <MYTRD=ECI                                                           
     >                                                                
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         Sept 2018     % of      % change  
                                                     
                         (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                     
 Electrical &              32.9        39.6        6.5
 Electronic Products                           
 Petroleum products         6.4        7.7         6.8
 Chemicals and              4.9        5.9         31.7
 chemicals products                            
                                               
 Palm oil & Palm-based      3.8        4.6        -16.4
 agricultural products                         
 Manufactures of metal      3.2        3.8         -2.2
                                               
 Optical and                3.1        3.8         16.9
 scientific equipment                          
 Liquefied natural gas      3.1        3.8         1.8
                                               
 Machinery                  3.1        3.7         1.8
 Crude petroleum            2.7        3.2         54.5
 Rubber products            2.1        2.5         1.2
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  Sept 2018       % of      % change       
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago    
                                                    
 China               11.3         13.6            -0.6
 Singapore           12.2         14.7            8.7
 USA                 7.7           9.2            +0.1
 Hong Kong           6.8           8.2            48.7
 Japan               5.3           6.3           -10.6
 ($1 = 4.1640 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
