Malaysia's Feb exports fall 2 pct y/y, hit by Lunar New Year holidays

* Feb exports -2 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +8.3 pct * Feb imports -2.8 pct y/y vs poll forecast +7.1 pct * Trade surplus 9 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 9.3 bln rgt * Exports to China -9.7 pct, to U.S. +3.3 pct KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell for the first time in 18 months in February, showing the effects of shorter working days during the Lunar New Year break, government data showed on Thursday. February's exports fell 2 percent from a year earlier, easing sharply from the 17.9 percent rise recorded in January. A Reuters poll had forecast an 8.3 percent gain in February. Analysts had warned Malaysia's trade data could be distorted by the timing of the Lunar New Year holidays, which began in mid-February compared to late-January the previous year. It was the first decline in exports since October 2016. Exports of mining goods and agricultural goods declined 10.2 percent and 23.3 percent respectively, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. But shipments of manufactured goods, which account for over 80 percent of Malaysia's exports, rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. Imports in February declined 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the weakest pace since October 2016, and down from an 11.6 percent growth in January. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of Asia's best performers in the past year, strengthening about 14 percent. February's trade surplus narrowed to 9 billion ringgit ($2.33 billion), compared with 9.7 billion ringgit in January. Exports to China, a major trading partner, fell 9.7 percent year-on-year in February, although trade remained strong, rising 7.1 percent. Shipments to the United States rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier, on the back of higher exports of manufactured goods. For January and February combined, exports grew 7.8 percent, while imports rose by 4.6 percent, compared to the corresponding period in 2017. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July Exports 70.3 82.9 79.3 83.5 82.4 78.3 82.2 78.6 y/y% -2.0 17.9 4.7 14.4 18.9 14.8 21.5 30.9 Imports 61.3 73.2 72.1 73.6 71.9 69.7 72.4 70.6 y/y% -2.8 11.6 7.9 15.2 20.9 15.2 22.6 21.8 Balance 9.0 9.7 7.3 10.0 10.6 8.6 9.9 8.0 MAIN EXPORTS Feb 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 24.6 35.0 -0.1 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.4 9.1 22.5 Chemicals and 5.7 8.1 -3.4 chemicals products Palm oil & Palm-based 3.6 5.2 -24.0 products Manufactures of metal 3.2 4.6 17.8 Machinery 3.1 4.4 -6.1 Liquefied natural gas 2.9 4.1 -11.8 Optical and 2.7 3.8 11.7 scientific equipment Crude petroleum 2.4 3.5 3.0 Rubber products 2.0 2.8 -4.1 EXPORT MARKETS Feb 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 8.6 12.3 -9.7 Singapore 9.4 13.3 -6.0 USA 6.9 9.9 3.3 Japan 5.6 7.9 -17.2 Thailand 4.1 5.9 -3.1 ($1 = 3.8670 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)