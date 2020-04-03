Malaysia's Feb exports jump nearly 12%, strongest growth in 16 months

Asia
    * Feb exports 11.8% y/y vs 5.0% forecast in Reuters poll
    * Feb imports 11.3% y/y vs 2.7% forecast in Reuters poll 
    * Feb trade surplus 12.6 bln rgt, exceeds poll forecast 10.8 bln rgt
    KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports climbed 11.8% in
February from a year earlier, the strongest on-year growth in 16 months, on
higher demand for most segments of manufactured goods, government data showed on
Friday.
    The acceleration was more than double the 5% forecast by analysts surveyed
in a Reuters poll. Exports in January contracted 1.5% after a surprise rebound
in December.
    Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for 84.8% of February's
total exports, grew 13.1% on-year, with an increased demand for almost all
manufactured goods, except electrical and electronic products as well as
beverages and tobacco, data from the international trade and industry ministry
showed.
    Increased shipments of machinery and parts, and petroleum products buoyed
the export numbers along with iron and steel products as well as optical and
scientific equipment exports.
    Agricultural exports grew 15.8%, bolstered by a 17.1% surge in exports of
palm oil and palm oil-based products.
    Mining exports declined 3% on lower shipments of crude petroleum, the
ministry said. However, liquefied natural gas exports grew 7.1%.
    Exports to most major markets climbed, with the United States and Singapore
taking the lead. Shipments to India and Thailand dropped.
    Imports rose 11.3% from a year earlier, after a 2.4% drop in January.
Analysts had expected an increase of 2.7%.
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.
    The trade surplus in February widened to 12.6 billion ringgit ($2.90
billion) from 12 billion ringgit in the prior month.
    
    KEY DATA
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
              Feb      Jan    Dec     Nov    Oct     Sept    Aug    July   June
   Exports    74.5    84.1    86.4   80.8    81.3    90.6    81.3   88.0   76.2
                                                                           
    y/y%      11.8    -1.5    2.7    -5.5    -0.8    -6.7    -0.8   +1.7   -3.1
   Imports    61.8    72.1    73.8   74.3    70.4    73.3    70.4   73.7   65.9
                                                                           
    y/y%      11.3    -2.4    0.9     3.6   -12.5    -8.7   -12.5   -5.9   -9.2
   Balance    12.6    12.0    12.6    6.5    10.9    17.3    10.9   14.3   10.3
                                                                           
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                      Feb 2020     % of      % change 
                                                
                      (bln rgt)   total    vs year ago
                                                
 Electrical &         25.1         33.7       -2.7
 Electronic Products                       
 Petroleum products   5.1          6.8        17.0
                                           
 Chemicals and        4.3          5.8         9.6
 chemicals products                        
                                           
 Liquefied natural    3.4          4.5         7.1
 gas                                       
 Palm oil &           3.6          4.8        17.1
 Palm-based                                
 agricultural                              
 products                                  
 Machinery            3.5          4.7        23.0
 Manufactures of      3.0          4.0        13.3
 metal                                     
                                           
 Optical and          3.3          4.5        50.9
 scientific                                
 equipment                                 
                                           
 Rubber products      2.3          3.1        16.8
 Iron and steel       2.3          3.0        116.3
 products                                  
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                 Feb 2020    % of    % change    
                                           
                 (bln rgt)   total    vs year ago
                                           
 China           9.4         12.7        11.0
 Singapore       11.2        15.0        22.5
 USA             7.9         10.7        25.5
 Japan           5.6          7.5        3.7
 Hong Kong       4.0          5.4        1.0
 
($1 = 4.3500 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Liz Lee; Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
