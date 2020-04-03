Malaysia's Feb exports jump nearly 12%, strongest growth in 16 months

* Feb exports 11.8% y/y vs 5.0% forecast in Reuters poll * Feb imports 11.3% y/y vs 2.7% forecast in Reuters poll * Feb trade surplus 12.6 bln rgt, exceeds poll forecast 10.8 bln rgt * reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYEXP%3DECI export poll data KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports climbed 11.8% in February from a year earlier, the strongest on-year growth in 16 months, on higher demand for most segments of manufactured goods, government data showed on Friday. The acceleration was more than double the 5% forecast by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll. Exports in January contracted 1.5% after a surprise rebound in December. Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for 84.8% of February's total exports, grew 13.1% on-year, with an increased demand for almost all manufactured goods, except electrical and electronic products as well as beverages and tobacco, data from the international trade and industry ministry showed. Increased shipments of machinery and parts, and petroleum products buoyed the export numbers along with iron and steel products as well as optical and scientific equipment exports. Agricultural exports grew 15.8%, bolstered by a 17.1% surge in exports of palm oil and palm oil-based products. Mining exports declined 3% on lower shipments of crude petroleum, the ministry said. However, liquefied natural gas exports grew 7.1%. Exports to most major markets climbed, with the United States and Singapore taking the lead. Shipments to India and Thailand dropped. Imports rose 11.3% from a year earlier, after a 2.4% drop in January. Analysts had expected an increase of 2.7%. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The trade surplus in February widened to 12.6 billion ringgit ($2.90 billion) from 12 billion ringgit in the prior month. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June Exports 74.5 84.1 86.4 80.8 81.3 90.6 81.3 88.0 76.2 y/y% 11.8 -1.5 2.7 -5.5 -0.8 -6.7 -0.8 +1.7 -3.1 Imports 61.8 72.1 73.8 74.3 70.4 73.3 70.4 73.7 65.9 y/y% 11.3 -2.4 0.9 3.6 -12.5 -8.7 -12.5 -5.9 -9.2 Balance 12.6 12.0 12.6 6.5 10.9 17.3 10.9 14.3 10.3 MAIN EXPORTS Feb 2020 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 25.1 33.7 -2.7 Electronic Products Petroleum products 5.1 6.8 17.0 Chemicals and 4.3 5.8 9.6 chemicals products Liquefied natural 3.4 4.5 7.1 gas Palm oil & 3.6 4.8 17.1 Palm-based agricultural products Machinery 3.5 4.7 23.0 Manufactures of 3.0 4.0 13.3 metal Optical and 3.3 4.5 50.9 scientific equipment Rubber products 2.3 3.1 16.8 Iron and steel 2.3 3.0 116.3 products EXPORT MARKETS Feb 2020 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 9.4 12.7 11.0 Singapore 11.2 15.0 22.5 USA 7.9 10.7 25.5 Japan 5.6 7.5 3.7 Hong Kong 4.0 5.4 1.0 ($1 = 4.3500 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)