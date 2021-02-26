Malaysia's Jan exports jump 6.6% y/y, meet forecast

* Jan exports +6.6% y/y vs estimate of +6.6%

* Jan imports +1.3% y/y vs estimate of -0.5%

* Trade surplus 16.6 bln rgt vs estimated surplus 17 bln rgt

* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYEXP%3DECI export poll data

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports rose 6.6% from a year earlier in January, buoyed by higher shipments of electrical and electronic goods as well as rubber products, government data showed on Friday.

The pace of growth was in line with the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters, but slower than the 10.8% rise posted in December.

Imports in January grew 1.3% year-on-year, marginally slower than the 1.6% rise in the previous month, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected a 0.5% decline in imports.

Malaysia’s trade surplus narrowed to 16.6 billion ringgit ($4.10 billion) last month from 20.7 billion ringgit in December. ($1 = 4.0450 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Rashmi Aich)