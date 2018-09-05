Malaysia's July export growth at 9.4 pct y/y, above forecast

* July exports +9.4 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +6.6 pct * July imports +10.3 pct y/y vs poll forecast +5.8 pct * Trade surplus 8.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 6.3 bln rgt * Exports to China up 37.5 pct; to the U.S. up 6.7 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports grew 9.4 percent in July from a year earlier, accelerating for the second month in a row on higher shipments to China and increased demand for manufactured goods, government data showed on Wednesday. July's export growth surpassed economists' expectations of a 6.6 percent annual rise and was above the 7.6 percent expansion recorded in June. In May, exports grew 3.4 percent. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The country's exports in July totalled 86.1 billion ringgit ($20.8 billion), the highest monthly export value ever recorded, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for 85 percent of Malaysia's total exports, rose 12.6 percent year-on-year in July, the ministry's data showed. Exports of mining goods grew 7.1 percent amid a surge in crude oil prices. Agricultural exports, however, fell 14.5 percent on lower volumes and prices of palm oil and palm oil-based products, the data showed. Imports in July grew 10.3 percent from a year earlier, down from the 14.9 percent rise in June. July's trade surplus widened to 8.3 billion ringgit ($2 billion) from 6 billion ringgit the previous month. Malaysia's exports to China jumped 37.5 percent from a year earlier in July, recording its highest monthly export value at 12.9 billion ringgit. The rise was attributed to higher shipments of manufactured goods, liquefied natural gas and crude oil. Exports to the United States rebounded in July after two months of declines, rising 6.7 percent year-on-year on increased demand for optical and scientific equipment, machinery and crude oil. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Exports 86.1 78.7 82.1 84.2 84.5 70.3 82.9 79.3 y/y% 9.4 7.6 3.4 14 2.2 -2.0 17.9 4.7 Imports 77.8 72.6 74.0 71.2 69.8 61.3 73.2 72.1 y/y% 10.3 14.9 0.1 9.1 -9.6 -2.8 11.6 7.9 Balance 8.3 6.0 8.1 13.1 14.7 9.0 9.7 7.3 MAIN EXPORTS July 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 34.5 40.1 23.6 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.2 7.1 -13.0 Chemicals and 4.8 5.6 19.3 chemicals products Crude petroleum 3.8 4.4 90.1 Manufactures of metal 3.8 4.4 23.3 Machinery 3.5 4.4 2.0 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.5 4.0 -22.2 agricultural products Optical and 3.1 3.6 9.1 scientific equipment Liquefied natural gas 2.4 2.8 -38.4 Rubber products 2.3 2.6 0.7 EXPORT MARKETS July 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 12.9 15.0 37.5 Singapore 11.9 13.8 -2.0 USA 7.8 9.0 6.7 Hong Kong 6.5 7.5 80.8 Japan 5.0 6.2 -17.1 ($1 = 4.1420 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)