Asia
September 4, 2019 / 4:00 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Malaysia's July exports rise 1.7% y/y, above forecast

5 Min Read

    * July exports +1.7% y/y vs -2.5% forecast in Reuters poll
    * July imports -5.9% y/y vs poll forecast -7%
    * July trade surplus 14.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 10.7 bln rgt
    * Exports to China +3.8% y/y; Exports to U.S. +7.9%

    KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports rose unexpectedly in
July, rebounding from a drop in the previous month, lifted by solid demand for
manufactured goods and higher shipments to China, government data showed on
Wednesday.
    Exports grew 1.7% in July from a year earlier, above the 2.5% decline
forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In June, exports had dropped 3.1%. 

    Shipments of manufactured goods, which contribute about 86% of total exports
in July, rose 3.8% from a year-ago period, data from the International Trade and
Industry Ministry showed. 
    The increase was driven by higher exports of electrical and electronic
goods, chemicals and chemical products, petroleum products, machinery, and metal
goods. 
    Exports of mining and agricultural goods, however, declined due to lower
prices and volumes of crude oil and palm oil, the data showed.  
    Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, increased 3.8%
year-on-year in July, recovering from a sharp 12% drop in June. Shipments to the
United States were also up 7.9%, the data showed.
    Imports in July shrank 5.9% from a year earlier, slower than the 9.2%
decline recorded in June. 
    Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.
    The trade surplus in July widened to 14.3 billion ringgit ($3.41 billion)
from 10.3 billion ringgit in the previous month.
    
    KEY DATA
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
                July    June     May    April  March   Feb    Jan    Dec   Nov
   Exports      88.0    76.2    84.2    85.2   84.0   66.6   82.8   83.3   84.8
                                                                           
     y/y%       +1.7    -3.1    +2.5    +1.1   -0.5   -5.3    3.1    4.8   1.6
   Imports      73.7    65.9    75.1    74.4   69.7   55.5   73.9   72.8   77.2
                                                                           
     y/y%       -5.9    -9.2    +1.4    +4.4   -0.1   -9.4    1.0    1.0   5.0
   Balance      14.3    10.3     9.1    10.9   14.4   11.1   11.5   10.4   7.6
                                                                           
 
    MAIN EXPORTS
                         July 2019     % of      % change  
                                                     
                         (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                     
 Electrical &              36.0        41.0        4.5
 Electronic Products                           
 Petroleum products         6.4        7.3         2.8
 Chemicals and              4.9        5.6         1.9
 chemicals products                            
                                               
 Machinery                  3.7        4.2         6.0
 Manufactures of metal      3.6        4.1         -4.1
                                               
 Liquefied natural gas      3.3        3.8         31.3
                                               
 Palm oil & Palm-based      3.1        3.5        -11.8
 agricultural products                         
 Optical and                3.1        3.5         -2.3
 scientific equipment                          
 Crude petroleum            2.7        2.4        -45.7
 Rubber products            2.0        2.3        -10.9
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                  June 2019       % of      % change       
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago    
                                                    
 China               13.1         15.2            3.8
 Singapore           12.3         14.0            3.1
 USA                 8.4           9.5            7.9
 Hong Kong           6.6           7.5            2.5
 Japan               5.2           5.9            -6.3
 

($1 = 4.1900 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below