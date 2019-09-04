Malaysia's July exports rise 1.7% y/y, above forecast

* July exports +1.7% y/y vs -2.5% forecast in Reuters poll * July imports -5.9% y/y vs poll forecast -7% * July trade surplus 14.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 10.7 bln rgt * Exports to China +3.8% y/y; Exports to U.S. +7.9% KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports rose unexpectedly in July, rebounding from a drop in the previous month, lifted by solid demand for manufactured goods and higher shipments to China, government data showed on Wednesday. Exports grew 1.7% in July from a year earlier, above the 2.5% decline forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In June, exports had dropped 3.1%. Shipments of manufactured goods, which contribute about 86% of total exports in July, rose 3.8% from a year-ago period, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. The increase was driven by higher exports of electrical and electronic goods, chemicals and chemical products, petroleum products, machinery, and metal goods. Exports of mining and agricultural goods, however, declined due to lower prices and volumes of crude oil and palm oil, the data showed. Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, increased 3.8% year-on-year in July, recovering from a sharp 12% drop in June. Shipments to the United States were also up 7.9%, the data showed. Imports in July shrank 5.9% from a year earlier, slower than the 9.2% decline recorded in June. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The trade surplus in July widened to 14.3 billion ringgit ($3.41 billion) from 10.3 billion ringgit in the previous month. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) July June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Exports 88.0 76.2 84.2 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 y/y% +1.7 -3.1 +2.5 +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 Imports 73.7 65.9 75.1 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 y/y% -5.9 -9.2 +1.4 +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 Balance 14.3 10.3 9.1 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6 MAIN EXPORTS July 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 36.0 41.0 4.5 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.4 7.3 2.8 Chemicals and 4.9 5.6 1.9 chemicals products Machinery 3.7 4.2 6.0 Manufactures of metal 3.6 4.1 -4.1 Liquefied natural gas 3.3 3.8 31.3 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.1 3.5 -11.8 agricultural products Optical and 3.1 3.5 -2.3 scientific equipment Crude petroleum 2.7 2.4 -45.7 Rubber products 2.0 2.3 -10.9 EXPORT MARKETS June 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 13.1 15.2 3.8 Singapore 12.3 14.0 3.1 USA 8.4 9.5 7.9 Hong Kong 6.6 7.5 2.5 Japan 5.2 5.9 -6.3 ($1 = 4.1900 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)