Malaysia's June export growth at 7.6 pct y/y, below forecast

* June exports +7.6 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +11.5 pct * June imports +14.9 pct y/y vs poll forecast +14.3 pct * Trade surplus 6.0 bln rgt vs poll forecast 10.1 bln rgt * Exports to China up 16.9 pct, down 1.9 pct to the U.S. KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rebounded in June from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, but the pace of growth was well below expectations as commodity shipments fell. Exports grew 7.6 percent from a year earlier in June, missing the 11.5 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. In May, export growth was 3.4 percent, slowing sharply from a 14 percent surge in April. Exports of manufacturing goods, which account for 85 percent of Malaysia's total exports, rose 12.7 percent year-on-year in June, on the back of higher demand for electrical and electronic goods, as well as petroleum and metal products, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. However, shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity, fell 29.2 percent from a year earlier on lower prices and volumes. June's exports of mining goods also declined, with shipments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) falling 31.2 percent year-on-year, the data showed. Malaysia's imports also rebounded in June, jumping 14.9 percent from a year earlier, compared with the marginal 0.1 percent rise in May. Increases were posted in all three major categories of imports - intermediate, capital and consumption goods, the data showed. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. June's trade surplus narrowed to 6.0 billion ringgit ($1.48 billion) from 8.1 billion ringgit the previous month. Exports to China remained robust, rising 16.9 percent from a year earlier. But shipments to the United States fell 1.9 percent, due to lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, and palm oil products. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Exports 78.7 82.1 84.2 84.5 70.3 82.9 79.3 83.5 y/y% 7.6 3.4 14 2.2 -2.0 17.9 4.7 14.4 Imports 72.6 74.0 71.2 69.8 61.3 73.2 72.1 73.6 y/y% 14.9 0.1 9.1 -9.6 -2.8 11.6 7.9 15.2 Balance 6.0 8.1 13.1 14.7 9.0 9.7 7.3 10.0 MAIN EXPORTS June 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 29.9 38.0 6.9 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.3 8.0 33.9 Chemicals and 4.5 5.7 31.6 chemicals products Manufactures of metal 4.0 5.1 42.9 Machinery 3.6 4.6 10.4 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.1 4.0 -26.8 agricultural products Optical and 2.9 3.7 30.9 scientific equipment Liquefied natural gas 2.7 3.5 -31.2 Crude petroleum 2.4 3.0 25.3 Rubber products 2.2 2.7 7.2 EXPORT MARKETS June 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.4 14.5 16.9 Singapore 10.7 13.6 -0.3 USA 7.0 8.9 -1.9 Japan 5.2 6.6 -14.5 Thailand 4.4 5.5 13.2 ($1 = 4.0800 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)