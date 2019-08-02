Malaysia's June exports drop 3.1% y/y, worse than forecast

* June exports -3.1% y/y vs +1.8% forecast in Reuters poll * June imports -9.2% y/y vs poll forecast +1.1% * June trade surplus 10.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 8.4 bln rgt * Exports to China -12% y/y; Exports to U.S. +8.8% KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports in June dropped 3.1% from a year earlier, contrary to expectations for an increase as shipments to key markets tumbled and demand for manufactured goods weakened, government data showed on Friday. Export growth in June was below the 1.8% annual rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and sharply down from the 2.5% expansion recorded in May. Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, dropped 12% year-on-year in June, amid lower shipments of electrical and electronic goods, petroleum products, and metal products, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Exports to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Japan also declined in June. Shipments to the United States, however, were up 8.8%, the data showed. Shipments of manufactured goods, which make up nearly 84% of total exports, declined 5% in June from a year earlier, the ministry said. Mining exports, however, jumped 15.4% on higher volumes and prices of crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Imports in June plunged 9.2% compared with a year-ago period, with declines posted in all three categories: intermediate, capital and consumption goods. In May, imports had grown 1.4%. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. Trade surplus in June widened to 10.3 billion ringgit ($2.48 billion) from 9.1 billion ringgit in the previous month. For the first half of 2019, exports declined 0.2%, while imports were down 1.8%, compared with the same period last year. The trade surplus rose 10.9% to 67.1 billion ringgit. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Exports 76.2 84.2 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 96.3 y/y% -3.1 +2.5 +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 17.7 Imports 65.9 75.1 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 80.1 y/y% -9.2 +1.4 +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 11.4 Balance 10.3 9.1 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6 16.3 MAIN EXPORTS June 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 28.1 36.9 -6.0 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.1 8.0 -2.4 Chemicals and 4.6 6.0 1.3 chemicals products Manufactures of metal 3.4 4.4 -15.7 Machinery 3.2 4.2 -10.9 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.2 4.2 3.0 agricultural products Crude petroleum 3.1 4.1 31.7 Liquefied natural gas 2.9 3.8 5.5 Optical and 2.8 3.7 -4.9 scientific equipment Palm Oil-Based 1.8 2.4 0.9 Manufactured Products EXPORT MARKETS June 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Singapore 10.6 13.9 -0.9 China 10.1 13.2 -12.0 USA 7.6 10.0 8.8 Hong Kong 4.6 6.0 -25.0 Japan 4.5 5.9 -13.5 ($1 = 4.1510 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)