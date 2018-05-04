Malaysia's March export growth rebounds, up 2.2 pct y/y

* March exports up 2.2 pct y/y vs Reuters poll of 1.7 pct rise * March imports down 9.6 pct y/y vs poll forecast of 3.3 pct drop * Trade surplus 14.7 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 9.9 bln rgt * Exports to China down 4.7 pct, fall 0.1 pct to the United States KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports in March rebounded after a slowdown to rise 2.2 percent from a year earlier, underpinned by higher shipments of manufactured goods, government data showed on Friday. Export growth was above the 1.7 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and up from the 2 percent decline in February, when shipments took a hit during the Lunar New Year break. The country's exports in March totalled 84.5 billion ringgit, the highest monthly export value ever recorded, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. The growth in exports was mainly driven by higher shipments of manufactured goods, particularly electrical and electronic products, the ministry's data showed. Manufactured goods account for more than 80 percent of Malaysia's exports. Imports in March, however, declined 9.6 percent year-on-year, at their weakest annual pace since September 2009, when they dropped 19.9 percent. Imports of intermediate goods, which account for 52.8 percent of total imports, fell 14.4 percent from a year earlier in March. Imports of capital and consumption goods also posted declines, the data showed. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. March's trade surplus widened to 14.7 billion ringgit ($3.74 billion), compared with 9 billion ringgit in February. Exports to China, a major trading partner, remained tepid, falling 4.7 percent year-on-year in March. Shipments to the United States also declined marginally by 0.1 percent from a year earlier, due to lower exports of commodities, electrical and electronic products. For the first quarter of 2018, exports grew 5.8 percent, but imports fell 0.8 percent, compared with the corresponding period last year. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Exports 84.5 70.3 82.9 79.3 83.5 82.4 78.3 82.2 y/y% 2.2 -2.0 17.9 4.7 14.4 18.9 14.8 21.5 Imports 69.8 61.3 73.2 72.1 73.6 71.9 69.7 72.4 y/y% -9.6 -2.8 11.6 7.9 15.2 20.9 15.2 22.6 Balance 14.7 9.0 9.7 7.3 10.0 10.6 8.6 9.9 MAIN EXPORTS March 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 31.8 37.7 8.7 Electronic Products Chemicals and 6.6 7.8 7.8 chemicals products Petroleum products 5.0 5.9 -24.6 Palm oil & Palm-based 4.1 4.8 -7.5 products Machinery 4.1 4.8 4.9 Manufactures of metal 3.8 4.5 17.6 Crude petroleum 3.6 4.3 18.4 Liquefied natural gas 3.3 3.9 -3.3 Optical and 2.9 3.4 -0.2 scientific equipment Rubber products 2.3 2.7 -10.5 EXPORT MARKETS March 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 10.4 12.4 -4.7 Singapore 11.2 13.3 -4.3 USA 7.9 9.4 -0.1 Japan 6.7 7.9 -3.5 Thailand 4.7 5.6 9.5 ($1 = 3.9330 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)