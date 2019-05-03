Malaysia's March exports shrank 0.5 pct y/y

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports fell for the second consecutive month in March, declining 0.5 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The figure came in slightly better than the 0.8 percent annual decline forecast by 13 economists surveyed by Reuters. In February, Malaysia’s exports had fallen 5.3 percent year-on-year.

Imports dipped 0.1 percent in March from a year earlier.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit.

March’s trade surplus widened to 14.4 billion ringgit ($3.48 billion), compared with the 11.1 billion ringgit registered in the previous month. ($1 = 4.1400 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)