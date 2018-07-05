Malaysia's May export growth slows to 3.4 pct y/y, below forecast

* May exports +3.4 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +6.4 pct * May imports +0.1 pct y/y vs poll forecast -2.6 pct * Trade surplus 8.1 bln rgt vs poll forecast 11 bln rgt * Exports to China up 7.4 pct, down 5.6 pct to the U.S. KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's annual export growth slowed sharply in May from the previous month, amid lower demand for palm oil, a major export commodity, government data showed on Thursday. Export growth slowed to 3.4 percent from a year earlier and was sharply down from the 14 percent annual growth in April. A Reuters poll had forecast a 6.4 percent annual rise for May. Exports of agricultural goods declined 21.9 percent year-on-year in May, mainly due to lower exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agricultural products, the International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. May's exports of mining goods, however, rose 40 percent from a year earlier on higher demand for liquefied natural gas and crude petroleum. Shipments of manufactured goods, which account for 83 percent of the country's exports, grew 3.2 percent. May's imports rose 0.1 percent annually, down from a 9.1 percent rise in April, with declines posted in all three major categories of imports: intermediate, capital and consumption goods. The forecast was for a fall of 2.6 percent. Imports of intermediate goods, which account for 54 percent of total imports fell 5.3 percent from a year earlier in May. Imports of capital and consumption goods declined 0.7 percent and 10.2 percent respectively. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. May's trade surplus narrowed to 8.1 billion ringgit ($2 billion) from 13.1 billion ringgit in the previous month. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Exports 82.1 84.2 84.5 70.3 82.9 79.3 83.5 82.4 y/y% 3.4 14 2.2 -2.0 17.9 4.7 14.4 18.9 Imports 74.0 71.2 69.8 61.3 73.2 72.1 73.6 71.9 y/y% 0.1 9.1 -9.6 -2.8 11.6 7.9 15.2 20.9 Balance 8.1 13.1 14.7 9.0 9.7 7.3 10.0 10.6 MAIN EXPORTS May 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 29.2 35.5 2.1 Electronic Products Petroleum products 8.1 9.9 1.7 Chemicals and 4.5 5.5 14.6 chemicals products Manufactures of metal 4.4 5.3 44.7 Palm oil & Palm-based 3.6 4.4 -24.7 agricultural products Machinery 3.3 4.1 -11.5 Liquefied natural gas 3.1 3.8 60.9 Crude petroleum 3.1 3.8 45.9 Optical and 2.9 3.6 13.4 scientific equipment Palm-based 2.1 2.6 7.2 manufactured products EXPORT MARKETS May 2018 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.5 14.0 7.4 Singapore 11.1 13.6 -9.8 USA 7.0 8.5 -5.6 Japan 5.6 6.8 16 Thailand 4.9 5.9 18.4 ($1 = 4.0440 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)