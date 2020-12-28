Malaysia's November exports rise 4.3% on-year, beat forecast

* Nov exports +4.3% y/y vs estimate of +3.9%
* Nov imports -9% y/y vs estimate of -4.8%
* Trade surplus 16.8 bln rgt vs estimated surplus 12.7 bln rgt
* reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYEXP%3DECI export poll data
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports rose for the third straight month in November, expanding 4.3% from a year earlier, on higher shipments of manufactured goods and palm oil products, government data showed on Monday.
The expansion beat a 3.9% rise forecast by six economists surveyed by Reuters and was quicker than the 0.2% growth recorded in October.
Imports in November shrank 9% from a year earlier, bigger than the 6% drop posted in the previous month, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts had expected a fall of 4.8%.
Malaysia’s trade surplus in November narrowed to 16.8 billion ringgit ($4.14 billion) from 22.1 billion ringgit in October. Analysts had expected a surplus of 12.7 billion ringgit. ($1 = 4.0550 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.