Malaysia's October exports top expectations, rise 0.2% on-year

* Oct exports +0.2% y/y vs estimate of -0.8%

* Oct imports -6% y/y vs estimate of -4.5%

* Trade surplus 22.1 bln rgt vs estimated surplus 20.4 bln rgt

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s October exports rose 0.2% from a year earlier, beating expectations, on higher shipments of palm oil and manufactured goods, government data showed on Friday.

The median of five economists’ estimates in a Reuters survey had forecast a 0.8% decline. In September, exports had risen 13.6%.

Imports in October shrank 6% from a year earlier, compared to the 3.6% drop in September, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Analysts were expecting a fall of 4.5%.

Malaysia’s trade surplus in October widened slightly to 22.1 billion ringgit ($5.43 billion) from 22 billion ringgit the previous month. ($1 = 4.0710 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)