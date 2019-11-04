Malaysia's Sept exports drop 6.8% y/y, biggest fall in 3 years

* Sept exports -6.8% y/y vs -0.1% forecast in Reuters poll * Sept imports +2.4% y/y vs poll forecast 1.1% * Sept trade surplus 8.3 bln rgt vs poll forecast 14.4 bln rgt * Exports to China -3% y/y; Exports to U.S. +6.6% KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian exports in September recorded their biggest decline in nearly three years amid subdued demand from major trade partners, government data showed on Monday. Exports shrank 6.8% in September from a year earlier, widening from the 0.8% drop posted in the previous month. September's export numbers came in far lower than analysts' forecast for a marginal drop of 0.1%. The month's figures were the worst export performance since October 2016, when shipments fell 8.5% on-year. Exports to China, one of Malaysia's biggest trade partners, fell 3% on lower demand for electrical and electronic goods, chemical and petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Exports to Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Japan also declined in September, but shipments to the United States were up 6.6%. Shipments of manufactured goods, which contributed about 85.4% of September's total exports, contracted by 5.8% from a year earlier, while exports of mining goods declined 15.2%. Shipments of palm oil, a major export commodity for Malaysia, dropped 9.3% year-on-year, the data showed. Malaysia's imports in September jumped 2.4% from a year earlier, recovering after three straight months of decline. In August, imports had plunged 12.5%. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The trade surplus in September narrowed to 8.3 billion ringgit ($2 billion) from 10.9 billion ringgit in the previous month. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Sept Aug July June May April March Feb Jan Exports 77.7 81.3 88.0 76.2 84.2 85.2 84.0 66.6 82.8 y/y% -6.8 -0.8 +1.7 -3.1 +2.5 +1.1 -0.5 -5.3 3.1 Imports 69.4 70.4 73.7 65.9 75.1 74.4 69.7 55.5 73.9 y/y% +2.4 -12.5 -5.9 -9.2 +1.4 +4.4 -0.1 -9.4 1.0 Balance 8.3 10.9 14.3 10.3 9.1 10.9 14.4 11.1 11.5 MAIN EXPORTS Sept 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 29.0 37.4 -12.2 Electronic Products Petroleum products 5.3 6.9 -13.4 Chemicals and 4.3 5.6 -11.5 chemicals products Optical and 3.6 4.6 12.8 scientific equipment Palm oil & Palm-based 3.4 4.4 -9.4 agricultural products Manufactures of metal 3.3 4.3 4.8 Machinery 3.3 4.2 6.9 Liquefied natural gas 3.3 4.2 -1.8 Rubber products 2.1 2.7 -2.4 Transport Equipment 2.0 2.6 46.9 EXPORT MARKETS Sept 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 10.8 14.0 -6.8 Singapore 10.7 13.8 -11.7 USA 8.2 10.6 6.6 Japan 5.4 7.0 -1.7 Hong Kong 5.0 6.5 -26.5 ($1 = 4.1550 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)