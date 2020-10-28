Malaysia's Sept exports rise 13.6%, fastest in nearly two years

A motorcyclist passes through a container yard at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur January 8, 2009. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad/Files

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian exports jumped 13.6% in September from a year earlier, rising at their fastest pace in nearly two years amid a surge in demand for manufactured and agricultural goods, particularly palm oil and rubber, government data showed on Wednesday.

The jump was the highest since October 2018, when exports had risen 17.7%, and also beat analysts’ expectations of a 5.5% growth in a Reuters poll. In August, exports had fallen 2.9%. [nB8N29J02P]

Imports in September shrank by 3.9% from a year earlier, slowing from the 6.5% decline in the prior month, the data showed. Analysts had expected a fall of 3.8%.

Malaysia’s trade surplus in September widened to 22 billion ringgit ($5.28 billion) from 13.2 billion ringgit the previous month.

($1 = 4.1630 ringgit)