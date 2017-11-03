Malaysia's September export growth at 14.8 pct y/y, below f'cast

* Sept exports +14.8 pct y/y vs Reuters poll +18 pct * Sept imports +15.2 pct y/y vs poll forecast +20.0 pct * Trade surplus 8.6 bln rgt vs poll forecast of 8.8 bln rgt * Exports to China +27.1 pct y/y, U.S. +10.7 pct, EU +16.2 pct KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's September exports rose 14.8 percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second month in a row, despite strong demand for manufactured goods in China and Europe. Export growth was below the 18 percent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and sharply down from 21.5 percent in August and July's 30.9 percent. Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports over the past nine months, peaking at 32.5 percent in May. Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for more than four-fifths of Malaysia's total exports, were up 17.1 percent from a year earlier in September, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed. Most of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products. Shipments of agricultural goods, however, declined 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. September's imports grew 15.2 percent from a year earlier to 69.7 billion ringgit, down from the 22.6 percent growth posted in August. The trade surplus in September narrowed to 8.6 billion ringgit ($2.03 billion) from August's 9.9 billion ringgit. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of Asia's best-performing ones this year, strengthening about 6 percent this year. Exports to China remained robust, rising 27.1 percent from a year earlier, while those to the United States grew 10.7 percent. Shipments to the European Union rose 16.2 percent, with exports of electrical and electronic products rising 28.5 percent from a year earlier to 4.4 billion ringgit, the highest monthly export value ever recorded. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Sept Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Exports 78.3 82.2 78.6 73.1 79.4 74.0 82.6 71.8 y/y% 14.8 21.5 30.9 10 32.5 20.6 24.1 26.5 Imports 69.7 72.4 70.6 63.2 73.9 65.2 77.2 63.1 y/y% 15.2 22.6 21.8 3.7 30.4 24.7 39.4 27.7 Balance 8.6 9.9 8.03 9.88 5.49 8.75 5.41 8.71 MAIN EXPORTS Sept 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 30.9 39.4 17.7 Electronic Products Petroleum products 6.0 7.7 22.4 Chemicals and 5.2 6.7 2.9 chemicals products Palm oil & Palm-based 4.5 5.7 -1.7 products Manufactures of metal 3.3 4.2 25.4 Liquefied natural gas 3.0 3.9 8.2 Machinery 3.0 3.8 7.3 Optical and 2.7 3.4 14.5 scientific equipment Rubber products 2.1 2.7 19.4 Crude oil 1.7 2.2 -4.9 EXPORT MARKETS Sept 2017 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 11.4 14.6 27.1 Singapore 11.2 14.4 8.1 USA 7.7 9.8 10.7 Japan 5.8 7.5 6.9 Thailand 3.9 4.9 7.0 ($1 = 4.2320 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Sunil Nair)