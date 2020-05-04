REFILE-Malaysia's March exports fall 4.7% y/y, smaller drop than forecast

(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s exports fell 4.7% from a year earlier in March, amid coronavirus-related movement restrictions, government data showed on Monday.

The decline, however, was smaller than the 8% fall forecast by analysts surveyed by Reuters. Exports in February had risen 11.8%, the strongest on-year growth in 16 months.

Imports were down 2.7% year-on-year, after surging 11.3% in February.

The trade surplus in March narrowed slightly to 12.3 billion ringgit ($2.84 billion) from 12.6 billion ringgit in the previous month. ($1 = 4.3360 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Himani Sarkar)