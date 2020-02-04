UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec exports rise for first time since July

* Dec exports 2.7% y/y vs -1.0% forecast in Reuters poll * Dec imports 0.9% y/y vs poll forecast 1.7% * Dec trade surplus 12.6 bln rgt vs poll forecast 9.1 bln rgt * Exports to China 17.8% y/y; Exports to U.S. 15.1% * reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYEXP%3DECI export poll data (Adds details, bullets) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose for the first time in five months in December on higher demand for manufactured and agriculture goods, government data showed on Tuesday. The export growth was a welcome reprieve for Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, which struggled for most of the second half of 2019 on poor demand for its manufactured products and oil and gas shipments. Exports expanded 2.7% from a year earlier, compared with a 1.0% fall forecast by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, and November's 5.5% contraction. Trade surplus was 12.6 billion ringgit ($3.06 billion), up from 6.5 billion ringgit in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry. The country reports trade data in ringgit . December imports rose 0.9% from a year earlier, up from the 3.6% decline seen in November. The poll of 12 economists had forecast imports to grow 1.7% and a trade balance of 9.1 billion ringgit. Full-year exports fell 1.7%, dragged by contracting demand during August-November, while imports dipped 3.5%. Trade surplus grew 11% to 137.4 billion ringgit, the largest since 2009, and up from 120.3 billion ringgit in 2018. Shipments of manufactured goods accounted for 84.4% of December's exports, boosted by demand for petroleum products, palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products, and optical and scientific equipment. Exports to major markets rose in December. Shipments to China, Malaysia's biggest trading partner, jumped 17.8%, up from 4.1% in the previous month. Exports to the United States were up 15.1% on year. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May April Exports 86.4 80.8 90.6 77.7 81.3 88.0 76.2 84.2 85.2 y/y% 2.7 -5.5 -6.7 -6.8 -0.8 +1.7 -3.1 +2.5 +1.1 Imports 73.8 74.3 73.3 69.4 70.4 73.7 65.9 75.1 74.4 y/y% 0.9 3.6 -8.7 +2.4 -12.5 -5.9 -9.2 +1.4 +4.4 Balance 12.6 6.5 17.3 8.3 10.9 14.3 10.3 9.1 10.9 MAIN EXPORTS Dec 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago Electrical & 31.0 35.9 -5.4 Electronic Products Petroleum products 7.0 8.1 36.5 Chemicals and 5.0 5.8 -7.3 chemicals products Optical and 3.6 4.2 11.9 scientific equipment Palm oil & Palm-based 4.0 4.6 34.2 agricultural products Machinery 3.6 4.2 7.0 Manufactures of metal 3.2 3.7 -2.2 Liquefied natural gas 3.6 4.2 -21.3 Rubber products 2.4 2.8 6.6 EXPORT MARKETS Dec 2019 % of % change (bln rgt) total vs year ago China 13.7 15.9 17.8 Singapore 11.6 13.4 -2.7 USA 9.1 10.5 15.1 Japan 5.3 6.1 -13.9 Hong Kong 5.3 6.1 -18.1 ($1 = 4.1130 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)