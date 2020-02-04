Asia
February 4, 2020 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Dec exports rise for first time since July

5 Min Read

    * Dec exports 2.7% y/y vs -1.0% forecast in Reuters poll
    * Dec imports 0.9% y/y vs poll forecast 1.7%
    * Dec trade surplus 12.6 bln rgt vs poll forecast 9.1 bln rgt
    * Exports to China 17.8% y/y; Exports to U.S. 15.1%
    * reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=MYEXP%3DECI
 export poll data

 (Adds details, bullets)
    KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports rose for the first time
in five months in December on higher demand for manufactured and agriculture
goods, government data showed on Tuesday.
    The export growth was a welcome reprieve for Southeast Asia's third-largest
economy, which struggled for most of the second half of 2019 on poor demand for
its manufactured products and oil and gas shipments.
    Exports expanded 2.7% from a year earlier, compared with a 1.0% fall
forecast by analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, and November's 5.5%
contraction.
    Trade surplus was 12.6 billion ringgit ($3.06 billion), up from 6.5 billion
ringgit in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of
International Trade and Industry. The country reports trade data in ringgit
.
    December imports rose 0.9% from a year earlier, up from the 3.6% decline
seen in November. The poll of 12 economists had forecast imports to grow 1.7%
and a trade balance of 9.1 billion ringgit.
    Full-year exports fell 1.7%, dragged by contracting demand during
August-November, while imports dipped 3.5%. Trade surplus grew 11% to 137.4
billion ringgit, the largest since 2009, and up from 120.3 billion ringgit in
2018.
    Shipments of manufactured goods accounted for 84.4% of December's exports,
boosted by demand for petroleum products, palm oil and palm oil-based
agriculture products, and optical and scientific equipment.
    Exports to major markets rose in December. Shipments to China, Malaysia's
biggest trading partner, jumped 17.8%, up from 4.1% in the previous month.
Exports to the United States were up 15.1% on year.
    
    
    KEY DATA
    (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
                Dec    Nov     Oct    Sept    Aug     July   June    May   April
   Exports     86.4    80.8   90.6    77.7    81.3    88.0   76.2   84.2   85.2
                                                                           
     y/y%       2.7    -5.5   -6.7    -6.8    -0.8    +1.7   -3.1   +2.5   +1.1
   Imports     73.8    74.3   73.3    69.4    70.4    73.7   65.9   75.1   74.4
                                                                           
     y/y%       0.9    3.6    -8.7    +2.4   -12.5    -5.9   -9.2   +1.4   +4.4
   Balance     12.6    6.5    17.3    8.3     10.9    14.3   10.3    9.1   10.9
                                                                           
 
  MAIN EXPORTS
                         Dec 2019      % of      % change  
                                                     
                         (bln rgt)    total    vs year ago 
                                                     
 Electrical &              31.0        35.9        -5.4
 Electronic Products                           
 Petroleum products         7.0        8.1         36.5
 Chemicals and              5.0        5.8         -7.3
 chemicals products                            
                                               
 Optical and                3.6        4.2         11.9
 scientific equipment                          
 Palm oil & Palm-based      4.0        4.6         34.2
 agricultural products                         
 Machinery                  3.6        4.2         7.0
 Manufactures of metal      3.2        3.7         -2.2
                                               
 Liquefied natural gas      3.6        4.2        -21.3
                                               
 Rubber products            2.4        2.8         6.6
    
  EXPORT MARKETS                    
                   Dec 2019       % of      % change       
                  (bln rgt)      total       vs year ago    
                                                    
 China               13.7         15.9            17.8
 Singapore           11.6         13.4            -2.7
 USA                 9.1          10.5            15.1
 Japan               5.3           6.1           -13.9
 Hong Kong           5.3           6.1           -18.1
 
($1 = 4.1130 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below