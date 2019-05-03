UPDATE 1-Malaysia's March exports shrink 0.5 pct y/y

* March exports -0.5 pct y/y vs -0.8 pct forecast in Reuters poll * March imports -0.1 pct y/y vs poll forecast -1.4 pct * March trade surplus 14.4 bln rgt vs poll forecast 14.2 bln rgt (Adds details, bullets, tables) KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's exports fell for a second consecutive month in March, declining 0.5 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The figure came in slightly better than the 0.8 percent annual decline forecast by 13 economists surveyed by Reuters. In February, Malaysia's exports had fallen 5.3 percent year-on-year, the first contraction since August 2018. Malaysia's exports of palm oil and palm-oil based products, a major export commodity, fell 10.2 percent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed. Shipments of electrical and electronic goods, which account for 37.2 percent of the country's exports, declined 1.9 percent year-on-year, the data showed. Exports of refined petroleum products, however, rose 16.2 percent in March. Imports dipped 0.1 percent in March from a year earlier, slower than the steep 9.4 percent drop seen in February. Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. March's trade surplus widened to 14.4 billion ringgit ($3.48 billion), compared with the 11.1 billion ringgit registered in the previous month. Exports to China, a major trading partner, jumped 11.8 percent annually in March, rebounding from a 1.6 percent fall in February. KEY DATA (Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit) Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Exports 84.0 66.6 82.8 83.3 84.8 96.3 83.1 81.8 y/y% -0.5 -5.3 3.1 4.8 1.6 17.7 6.7 -0.3 Imports 69.7 55.5 73.9 72.8 77.2 80.1 67.8 80.2 y/y% -0.1 -9.4 1.0 1.0 5.0 11.4 -2.7 11.2 Balance 14.4 11.1 11.5 10.4 7.6 16.3 15.3 1.6 EXPORT MARKETS March 2019 % change (bln rgt) vs year ago China 11.7 11.8 Singapore 10.5 -6.9 European Union 8.6 -5.0 ASEAN 23.6 1.3 ($1 = 4.1400 ringgit) (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and shreejay Sinha)