Malaysia says fresh stimulus to raise fiscal deficit to 6% in 2021 -report

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s finance minister on Thursday said this year’s fiscal deficit will go up to 6% from the 5.4% initially forecast, according to a Bernama report, a day after the government announced 20 billion ringgit ($4.87 billion) in fresh stimulus.

Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government also expects to see the country’s statutory debt at 58.5% of gross domestic product this year, the national news agency reported. ($1 = 4.1050 ringgit) (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Martin Petty)