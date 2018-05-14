FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
May 14, 2018 / 1:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Malaysia stocks with ties to previous administration fall on first-day trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 (Reuters) - Some companies with ties to the leadership of Malaysia’s recently ousted Barisan Nasional coalition government fell at the market open on Monday, the first day of trading since the nation saw a historic change in administration.

Telecommunications company Axiata Group Bhd fell 8.5 pct, while CIMB Group Holdings Bhd dropped 12 percent.

Air Asia Group Bhd fell 10 percent in first trade.

In contrast, PPB Group Bhd, controlled by billionaire Robert Kuok, rose 8.3 percent. Kuok was appointed as an adviser to the new administration. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.