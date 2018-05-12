Malaysia's ousted leader Najib blacklisted from leaving country - govt

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 (Reuters) - Ousted Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor have been blacklisted from leaving the country, immigration authorities said on Saturday.

The statement by Malaysian Immigration Department was issued moments after the scandal-plagued former prime minister said in a Facebook post that he and his family were taking a holiday overseas starting from Saturday and would return next week. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiif and Praveen Menon Editing by John Chalmers)