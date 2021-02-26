Malaysia's employee pension fund launches $600 mln fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund has launched the world’s first and largest syariah private equity direct or co-investment separate managed account fund, with an allocation of $600 million, it said on Friday.

The pension fund said in a statement the fund will have three separate managed accounts of $200 million each to be managed by BlackRock, HarbourVest Partners LLC and Partners Group AG.

The fund managers will have a global mandate that focuses on direct and co-investment strategies into growth and buyout transactions, it said.

It also said the investment period was from 2021 to 2025 while the fund term will run from 2021 to 2031, subject to extension by its consent. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)