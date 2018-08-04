Malaysia's pension fund EPF appoints Alizakri Alias as new chief executive

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said it has appointed Alizakri Alias as the pension fund’s new chief executive effective on Aug. 20, according to a statement on Saturday.

Alizakri joined the EPF in 2014 as the deputy chief executive of strategy. He previously served at the country’s central bank and other state-linked firms.

Malaysian state-linked firms have seen a change of top officials since the new government led by returning premier Mahathir Mohamad took power following a shock election win in May. Mahathir has criticised the management of state-linked firms and promised structural reforms. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)