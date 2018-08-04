UPDATE 1-Malaysia's pension fund EPF appoints Alizakri Alias as new chief executive

(Updates with background)

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said it has appointed Alizakri Alias as the pension fund’s new chief executive effective on Aug. 20, according to a statement on Saturday.

Alizakri joined the EPF in 2014 as the deputy chief executive of strategy. He previously served at the country’s central bank and other state-linked firms.

Alizakri replaces outgoing Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, who on Friday was selected to serve as the managing director of Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional.

Khazanah’s previous managing director and board had offered to resign on July 26 under political pressure.

Malaysian state-linked firms have seen a change of top officials since the new government led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad took power following a shock election win in May. The returning premier has criticised the management of state-linked firms and promised structural reforms.

In June, government-linked fund manager Permodalan Nasional Bhd appointed former long-serving central bank governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz as its group chairman.

The government also appointed a new chairman to state-owned oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas , on Wednesday. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue)