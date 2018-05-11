FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Malaysia ETF extends recovery from loss tied to Mahathir's win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - An exchange-traded fund that tracks Malaysian stocks rose on Friday, extending a recovery from Wednesday’s rout caused by jitters about the economic policies of a coalition led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, which staged a surprise victory over the ruling alliance.

At 9:40 a.m. (1340 GMT), the price of iShares Malaysia MSCI ETF was up 1.2 percent at $33.35 a share. It has gained 2.5 percent after tumbling 6 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

