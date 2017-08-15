Former chairman of Malaysian oil palm firm Felda arrested, says Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested the former chairman of national state-owned oil palm grower Felda in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption and abuse of power, state news agency Bernama said on Tuesday.

Mohamad Isa Abdul Samad, who was also the former chairman of Felda’s majority-owned listed affiliate Felda Global Ventures (FGV), was arrested on Tuesday evening to assist in the investigation, Bernama said, quoting the MACC deputy chief commissioner.

“He was arrested to assist in the MACC investigations into several cases,” said MACC’s Azam Baki without further elaboration.

Bernama said that Mohamad Isa was likely to have been asked to assist in the investigations into two hotel purchases made by a unit of Felda (the Federal Land Development Authority).

Mohamad Isa did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the MACC confirmed the Bernama report.

Mohamad Isa stepped down as chairman of FGV in June following a management crisis, which saw the suspension of the company’s chief executive officer and three other executives. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Greg Mahlich)