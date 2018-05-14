Malaysia state palm oil agency Felda says chairman steps down

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of Malaysia’s state palm oil plantation agency Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has resigned, an agency spokesman said on Monday, confirming earlier information from three Felda-related sources.

The move follows shock election results which saw the defeat of a coalition which ruled the country for six decades.

Shahrir Samad, a former federal minister, was appointed as chairman in January 2017.

The Felda spokesman said an official statement will be released by the end of Monday. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)