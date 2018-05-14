FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 10:12 AM / in an hour

Malaysia state palm oil agency Felda says chairman steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 (Reuters) - The chairman of Malaysia’s state palm oil plantation agency Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has resigned, an agency spokesman said on Monday, confirming earlier information from three Felda-related sources.

The move follows shock election results which saw the defeat of a coalition which ruled the country for six decades.

Shahrir Samad, a former federal minister, was appointed as chairman in January 2017.

The Felda spokesman said an official statement will be released by the end of Monday. (Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

