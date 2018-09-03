FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 3, 2018 / 7:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Malaysia's FGV says investigating some members of board, management

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings is investigating some members of the company’s board and management as part of a probe into its business practices, FGV’s chairman said on Monday.

FGV said last week it was investigating several of its business practices following “adverse findings” from an earlier probe into the acquisition of a palm plantation company, a condominium property and other investments.

Asked about the investigation at a press conference on Monday, Chairman Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid said the “individuals involved range from board members to management employees”. (Reporting by Emily Chow Editing by Darren Schuettler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.