October 24, 2018 / 11:17 AM / in 2 hours

Malaysian palm producer FGV appoints chairman as interim CEO

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings has appointed Chairman Wira Azhar Abdul Hamid as interim chief executive, it said in a bourse filing on Wednesday, as the company reshapes its management after high-profile departures in recent months.

The statement added that Wira Azhar’s role as chairman remains unchanged.

Three top executives have resigned since FGV, the world’s top crude palm oil producer, launched investigations into its business practices. Last week it appointed an acting chief financial officer. (Reporting by Emily Chow Editing by David Goodman)

