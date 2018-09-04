FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 2:52 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Foreigners welcome in Country Garden's Forest City Malaysia project - Johor minister

1 Min Read

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Malaysia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - The chief minister of the Malaysian state of Johor said on Tuesday foreigners are welcome to invest and buy property in Chinese developer Country Garden’s Forest City project on Malaysia’s southern shore.

Forest City is a 30-year project that provides jobs for Malaysians, Johor’s chief minister Osman Sapian told a briefing, in comments that appeared to contradict Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s vow last week to prevent foreigners from buying housing in the project. (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

