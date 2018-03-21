FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
March 21, 2018 / 5:57 AM / Updated 11 hours ago

Mubadala advances $1bn Malaysia Pegaga gas field project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 (Reuters) - Mubadala Petroleum said on Wednesday that the company and its partners Petronas and Royal Dutch Shell will spend more than $1 billion to develop the Pegaga gas field to produce gas by the third quarter of 2021.

The project in Block SK320, offshore Malaysia, will now proceed to the construction and installation stage, the Abu Dhabi-based company said in a statement.

Mubadala is the operator of the block with a 55 percent share while Petronas Carigali holds a 25 percent interest and Sarawak Shell holds 20 percent.

Reporting by Florence Tan, Emily Chow and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.