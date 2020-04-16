Malaysia's Securities Commission to ease fundraising for listed companies

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Securities Commission will ease fundraising for listed companies and liberalise digitisation of investment products, advertising and promotions, it said on Thursday.

The regulator said in presentation slides that the domestic capital market has been affected by the global public health emergency caused by the coronavirus outbreak but conditions have remained orderly, continued to be supported by ample domestic liquidity.

Investment banks and brokers continue to be well-capitalised to undertake market activities while the fund management industry is now more diversified and has liquidity management processes to mitigate downside risk. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)