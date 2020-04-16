UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Securities Commission to ease fundraising rules, though some firms may hold off

* Firms may delay fundraising in current business environment

* Regulator will ease fundraising for listed companies

* Regulator expects bonds, sukuk issuances in 90-100 bln rgt range (Adds details from exchange statement)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s Securities Commission said on Thursday it will ease fundraising rules for listed companies, although it acknowledged that some firms may hold off on capital raising due to uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak.

In slides presented to the media, the regulator said companies may delay fundraising to reassess business needs after a lockdown and reevaluate market conditions after listing.

Malaysia has imposed a nationwide lockdown until April 28 to contain the spread of the virus. It has the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia with over 5,000, but new infections are slowing.

Bursa Malaysia said in a statement late in the evening that the measures include listed companies being allowed to issue more than the usual amount of new securities to facilitate and speed up fundraising.

The stock exchange also said it will not classify firms that become financially challenged from this month until June 2021 as such.

The Securities Commission will also liberalise digitisation of investment products, advertising and promotions.

It said that the domestic capital market has been affected by the global public health emergency caused by the outbreak but conditions have remained orderly and continued to be supported by ample domestic liquidity.

Investment banks and brokers are well-capitalised while the fund management industry is now more diversified and has liquidity management processes to mitigate risks, it said.

Malaysian funds have increased offshore investments to 25% and reduced exposure to equities to less than half last year.

Total funds raised in the first quarter of this year were 22.7 billion ringgit ($5.20 billion), of which 22 billion ringgit were from bonds and Islamic bonds, or sukuk.

“Based on industry feedback, we do expect the issuances of corporate bonds and sukuk for this year to be in the region of 90 to 100 billion ringgit,” Deputy Chief Executive Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin told a virtual press briefing.

In 2019, Malaysian corporate bonds and sukuk market saw a 26% increase to 132.82 billion ringgit worth of issuances.

He said Islamic bonds have accounted for an average 70% of corporate issuances in the past three years and would likely continue so. ($1 = 4.3650 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Kim Coghill and Hugh Lawson)