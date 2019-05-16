Malaysian poultry producer Leong Hup rises 8.2% on first day of trade

KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 (Reuters) - Shares of poultry producer Leong Hup International rose as much as 8.2% on the first day of trade on Thursday, marking strong appetite for Malaysia’s largest initial public offering in almost two years.

The shares hit a high of 1.19 ringgit in the first few minutes of trade after the IPO was priced at 1.10 ringgit, giving Leong Hup a market capitalisation of 4.02 billion ringgit ($963.80 million). ($1=4.1710 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)