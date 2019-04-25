UPDATE 1-Malaysian poultry firm Leong Hup launches up to $290 mln IPO

* Company confident of pricing IPO at top end of indicative range

* Listing set for May 16

* 10 cornerstone investors on deal

* IPO likely first of some large listings over next year-Maybank (Adds comments, background)

By Liz Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia-based poultry producer Leong Hup International launched on Thursday its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that aims to raise as much as 1.2 billion ringgit ($290.31 million), breaking a dry spell in the country’s primary market.

The IPO would be the biggest in the Southeast Asian nation since Lotte Chemical Titan listed in July 2017.

Leong Hup said at a briefing it was confident of pricing the IPO at the top end of an indicative price range of 1.09-1.10 ringgit per share based on demand received.

The offer of 937.5 million shares comprises 687.5 million existing shares and 250 million new shares, it said. The IPO shares represent about 26 percent of the firm’s enlarged capital, it said.

The IPO size includes the overallotment option, and Leong Hup said a majority of the proceeds from the new shares issued will go into capital expenditure to facilitate growth expected in its regional operations. The overallotment shares amount to another 15 percent of the offer shares.

The IPO has secured 10 cornerstone investors, including domestic pension fund Employees Provident Fund, insurer AIA Bhd and European commodities house Louis Dreyfus Company, the company said.

It is set to list on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange on May 16.

Ami Moris, CEO of Maybank Kim Eng Group, which is the IPO’s principal adviser, said at the launch briefing that the IPO signalled institutional investor appetite in the market, and “is likely to be the first of potentially a number of large cap IPOs which are likely to come to market over the course of the next 12 months”.

Reuters reported earlier, citing sources, that the offer had been scaled down to match weak markets, and valuations at about 15 times future earnings were more palatable for investors.

Leong Hup is majority-owned by the founding Lau family and also backed by private equity firm Affinity Equity Partners, both of whom will remain shareholders post-listing.

It is one of the largest fully integrated producers of poultry, eggs and livestock feed in Southeast Asia, and also operates in Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines and Singapore.

Credit Suisse is the IPO’s joint global coordinator and bookrunner, and RHB joint global coordinator, bookrunner and underwriter.

Other banks on the deal are AmInvestment, Hong Leong and Kenanga. ($1 = 4.1335 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)