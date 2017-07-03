FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Lotte Chemical Titan cuts Malaysian IPO shares on offer by a fifth
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 3, 2017 / 5:57 AM / in a month

Lotte Chemical Titan cuts Malaysian IPO shares on offer by a fifth

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Sdn Bhd said on Monday it has reduced the number of shares on offer in its initial public offering by a fifth.

The integrated petrochemical producer, part of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, will now offer 580 million shares compared to its earlier plan to offer 740.5 million shares, it said in a filing to the national stock exchange. It did not give a reason for the move.

Reuters reported on Friday that Lotte Chemical Titan will relaunch its IPO on Monday at a lower price than initially targeted due to weak investor appetite, citing three sources familiar with the deal. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.