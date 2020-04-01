Malaysia's sovereign fund names Prime Minister Muhyiddin as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Berhad said on Wednesday Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been appointed as the chairman of its board of directors.

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has also been appointed to the board, Khazanah said in a statement.

Muhyiddin, who took over as prime minister last month, replaces former premier Mahathir Mohamad who stepped down as Khazanah chairman, effective March 25, the fund said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)