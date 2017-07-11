FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Lotte Chemical Titan debuts on Malaysian stock exchange at 6.50 rgt a share
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 11, 2017 / 1:20 AM / a month ago

Lotte Chemical Titan debuts on Malaysian stock exchange at 6.50 rgt a share

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 (Reuters) - Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd started trading on the Malaysian stock exchange on Tuesday at 6.50 ringgit per share, unchanged from its IPO offer price.

The $878 million-listing was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Malaysia since 2012.

Last week, the integrated petrochemical producer, part of South Korean conglomerate Lotte Group, had to cut the size of its offering due to lukewarm investor interest. The IPO was priced at the lower end of the indicative price range of 6.50-8.00 ringgit per share.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.