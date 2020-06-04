Malaysia's Petronas completes maiden delivery of two LNG cargoes to Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Thursday it had completed its maiden delivery of two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Myanmar.

It said the delivery is part of a master sale and purchase agreement between its subsidiary Petronas LNG Ltd (PLL) and CNTIC VPower that was signed earlier this year.

The LNG cargoes, shipped from the Petronas LNG Complex in the eastern state of Sarawak, were sold on Free-On-Board (FOB) basis, amounting to a total LNG volume of 190,000 cubic metres.

“The two LNG cargoes that were successfully delivered to CNTIC VPower marks a new era in the growth of LNG demand in the South East Asian region,” Abdul Aziz Othman, PLL chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Petronas added that it was working with CNTIC VPower for further deliveries.

Malaysia is the world’s fourth largest LNG exporter.