Malaysia's c.bank, regulator say financial markets remain resilient

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s financial markets have remained resilient with support from ample domestic liquidity and strong fundamentals, the country’s market regulators said on Tuesday. The central bank and Malaysia’s securities commission issued a joint statement following last week’s statement from FTSE Russell, a global bond index provider, that it could drop Malaysia from the FTSE World Government Bond Index over concerns about market accessibility and liquidity.

Bank Negara and the securities commission said conditions in the country’s capital, foreign exchange and money markets continued to be orderly.

“In particular, the Malaysian bond market continues to be vibrant with a deep secondary market having an average daily trading volume of 5.4 billion ringgit year-to-date compared to the past 3-year average of 3.6 billion ringgit,” the two regulators said.

Bank Negara Malaysia and the commission said foreign exchange market liquidity has hit a “sustainable” average daily trading volume of $12 billion, supported by an increase in dynamic hedging activities by global institutional investors.

“The authorities will continue to engage with key market participants and intermediaries to further develop the depth and breadth of the Malaysian financial markets in ensuring accessibility while preserving stability and transparency.” (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)