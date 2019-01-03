Malaysian home improvement retailer Mr. D.I.Y eyeing IPO - sources

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s biggest home improvement retailer Mr. D.I.Y. is exploring an initial public offering to raise around 1.5 billion ringgit ($362 million), two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Brahmal Vasudevan, chief executive of Mr. D.I.Y.’s private equity backer Creador, confirmed plans for a potential IPO and said Malaysia and Hong Kong were being considered as locations for the listing. He did not comment on how much money could be raised.

Mr. D.I.Y. did not respond to a request for comment.

The two sources did not want to be identified as the discussions were private.

Bloomberg first reported on the IPO plans, citing sources familiar with the matter as saying a listing could happen later this year and value the company at about 10 billion ringgit.

Mr. D.I.Y., which sells household, hardware and electrical products at affordable prices, has around 400 stores in Malaysia, according to its website. It also has stores in Thailand, Indonesia and Brunei.

Creador invested in the company in 2016.

Other Malaysian firms exploring IPOs include QSR Brands, the country’s largest fast-food operator, and poultry producer Leong Hup International Sdn Bhd. ($1 = 4.1410 ringgit) (Reporting by Liz Lee, Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi Editing by Keith Weir)